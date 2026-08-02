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Tottenham Hotspur could be closer to a cash windfall due to a Troy Parrott move as West Ham United would be prepared to pay his asking price, unlike some rivals, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Parrott is on the books at Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar, with Tottenham having sold him to the Eredivisie team in the summer of 2024 for £6.7m.

Tottenham included a sell-on clause in the agreement, set at 20 per cent, giving them a continued stake in Parrott’s development.

Now a host of sides are chasing Parrott this summer, including Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Real Betis, Como and Fulham.

West Ham have just entered the race and unlike other suitors are prepared to pay Parrott’s asking price of over £20m.

That is good news for Tottenham and makes it much more likely they will bring in a cash windfall from Parrott moving this summer, either to West Ham, or through the Hammers forcing other suitors to pay more.

Spurs have spent serious money so far and are set to make more signings, with a focus on the attacking third, meaning incoming cash from a Parrott switch will be welcome.

Linked club Ajax Real Betis Fulham PSV Eindhoven Como West Ham United Clubs linked with Troy Parrott

They are continuing to work on a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho, with competition from Italy not emerging due to the cost of the move.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could soon depart N17, with the shot-stopper increasingly now emerging as the most likely option for Juventus.

The Vicario switch may not bring in guaranteed money though as Juventus favour a loan agreement with an option to buy.

Parrott found the back of the net 16 times in the Eredivisie over the course of last term, along with striking on three occasions in the Conference League league phase.

At Spurs, the Republic of Ireland international managed just four senior team outings before his sale was sanctioned.

Parrott may feel he has unfinished business in English football, which would help West Ham in their pursuit, but with so many sides now chasing the striker, the jury is out on where he will be playing his football when the window closes at the start of September.