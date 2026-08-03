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1.FC Koln have emerged as the ‘big favourites’ to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore, in a blow to Scottish giants Rangers, according to journalist George Sessions.

Last season, the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate headed to Glasgow on a season-long loan spell with Rangers.

After a quiet start to life at Ibrox, he grew into one of the club’s standout performers, featuring 47 times across all competitions while contributing seven goals and four assists as the Gers finished third in the Scottish Premiership.

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Moore’s temporary switch did not include a purchase option and, with the new campaign now under way, Rangers are eager to bring him back as uncertainty continues to surround his immediate future at Spurs.

However, those hopes suffered a setback last week after it emerged that Moore was prioritising a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Championship outfit Middlesbrough and Bundesliga side Koln have both monitored his progress, although the German club were initially believed to view a deal as beyond their financial reach.

Now, though, the situation has taken another turn, with Koln emerging as the ‘big favourites’ to secure Moore’s signature before the transfer window closes.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

It is understood the proposed move for the 18-year-old would be another straight loan agreement.

Borussia Dortmund, along with several La Liga clubs, had shown interest and matched the profile Spurs wanted for his next step, but Die Schwarzgelben were unwilling to pursue a straight loan deal, with the Bundesliga side reluctant to act as a feeder club.

Rangers do have Findlay Curtis, who has plenty of backing from within the club and has been tipped to establish himself as a regular starter this season, making a cameo appearance in the Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee United.

They though retain a clear need for wingers and have been linked with several options, including Moore.

Former Rangers loanee Vaclav Cerny also remains on the club’s radar, although the Czech winger is currently not looking to leave Besiktas.

Another player under consideration is Frosinone winger Fares Ghedjemis, who is also attracting interest from Celtic after the Scottish champions saw a bid for the Algerian turned down.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers revive their pursuit of Moore, with any approach likely to require a compelling proposal to change Tottenham’s stance.