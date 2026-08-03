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Torino will have to wait longer for the arrival of Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri, but ‘caution is advised’ as a deal is not yet done.

Perri lost his place as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper to Karl Darlow last season and has been expected to leave Elland Road this summer, despite not pushing for a move.

Despite Darlow’s departure, Daniel Farke shows no signs of trusting the Brazilian as his first-choice goalkeeper, but the Whites have been clear that they ‘must find a replacement’ before they will let Perri leave.

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Perri has been waiting to see whether Leeds sign another goalkeeper, with the Whites trying to land James Trafford as soon as possible.

The Brazilian was chased by no fewer than four clubs in the transfer market, but he favoured a move to Torino.

However, despite the fact it was recently suggested the 28-year-old custodian was set to travel to Turin last week to start the process of becoming a Torino player, no negotiation has been finalised yet.

With fresh developments emerging, according to Italian journalist Giacomo Morandin, Torino must wait longer for Perri, with no deal yet agreed and ‘caution is advised’.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

It has been suggested that Trafford is on holiday until the end of this week and Manchester City are unlikely to release him before then.

Perri will have to keep waiting and hoping that the Yorkshire club secure the signature of Trafford and approve his departure.

Even if Trafford arrives, Leeds are still expected to strengthen their goalkeeping department further, though it remains to be seen who else they will bring in.

Meanwhile, Leeds have seen the end of their pursuit of Han-Beom Lee after the FC Midtjylland defender completed a move to Club Brugge.

In another blow, despite holding initial talks over a move, the Whites now look unlikely to sign Igor Paixao this summer as the Marseille attacker does not want to leave the Stade Velodrome.