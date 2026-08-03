Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Scott Brown believes Kieran Tierney ‘is going nowhere’ amid interest from Spanish La Liga side Osasuna.

The left-back is drawing interest in the transfer window and could have the opportunity to play his football in the Spanish top flight.

Losing Tierney would be a big blow for Celtic, not least because they are already a man down at left-back with the decision not to sign Marcelo Saracchi on a permanent basis.

Tierney started in Celtic’s Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee on Monday night and provided the assist for Benjamin Nygren to score the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Celtic could face pressure from Osasuna for Tierney in the weeks ahead, but Brown does not believe the defender will leave Celtic Park.

Asked about the La Liga link for Tierney, Brown said on BBC Radio Scotland (3rd August, 21:31): “To be fair, Kieran’s going nowhere. He loves the football club.

“You never know what can happen in football, but for me, that is Kieran Tierney there. I love watching the wee man play, his passion, and where there is a 50-50 he wins it, and when there’s a ball that goes in the box he puts his head on it, but then it’s the quality he’s got on the other side as well.

New arrival Kasper Hogh Camilo Duran Celtic’s new arrivals

“You can see why he went down to Arsenal because people see that.

“You can see why other clubs would want that and Celtic are lucky enough to have Kieran, Callum and James for that longer period, because maybe other players just get up and leave, but these love the club that much, they stay for the passion, they stay for the trophies and they stay for the legacy as well.”

Celtic handed debuts to both Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh in the clash against Dundee, with Hogh seeing out the full 90 minutes.

Martin O’Neill also handed starts to Alistair Johnston and Arne Engels, despite both players being the subject of interest from Premier League clubs, and whether the pair will stay in Glasgow is unclear.

With the window in Scotland open for two days more than in England, even a late raid from the Premier League would still give Celtic a chance to respond and make signings.