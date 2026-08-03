Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Feyenoord are ‘playing hardball’ in talks with Roma over Nottingham Forest target Givairo Read, with no agreement between the two clubs in sight.

Nottingham Forest have been hugely keen on the full-back this summer, but have seen multiple bids turned down by Feyenoord, amid Roma now making the running.

Forest did agree personal terms with Read, as Roma have also done, however Feyenoord will not let the player leave for less than they feel he is worth.

Roma’s talks to sign Read are now ‘dragging on’ and Feyenoord ‘are playing hardball’, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof.

Roma have been in with a fresh offer of €28m plus a ten per cent sell-on clause, but Feyenoord have knocked that back.

The Italian side look to be reaching their limit in talks, which could open the door for Nottingham Forest, if they are prepared to go further.

Feyenoord feel Read is worth more than the €28m bid and are not prepared to accept it, despite the defender wanting the move to happen.

Dutch star Devyne Rensch Donyell Malen Dutch players at Roma

What will happen next in the transfer poker game is unclear, with Feyenoord in no rush to sanction an exit for Read.

The Dutch side’s stance had been at the start of the summer that they wanted to keep hold of Read for a further season.

That may yet still happen if no club make an increased proposal in the coming days and weeks.

Roma have continued to be wary about Nottingham Forest’s presence in the race and it was suggested just a few days ago that the Tricky Trees are ready to make an improved proposal.

The pressure of Nottingham Forest remaining on the scene may yet push Roma to nudge up their own proposal in the hopes it will do the trick.