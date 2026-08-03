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Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to play hardball with Fiorentina on winger Manor Solomon, who they ‘continue to value’ at €10m.

Solomon arrived at Tottenham from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2023 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

However, the 27-year-old has been unable to nail a spot in Spurs’ squad, with injuries not helping his cause, and has been sent on loan to Leeds United, Villarreal, and Fiorentina in the past few seasons.

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During his time in Italy, the Israeli attacker made 16 Serie A appearances, contributing to three goals, and Fiorentina had an option to buy him permanently, but chose not to trigger the clause as they found it to be too expensive.

The Italian outfit have continued to explore bringing him back to Florence and former La Viola star Sauro Fattori has told the club to prioritise his signing.

Adding winger is something Fiorentina are working on and Solomon does remain one of the options on their radar.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Firenze Viola), Tottenham ‘continue to value the player’ at €10m, which is too much for La Viola.

Only if Tottenham ‘significantly lower’ their asking price for Solomon can a return to Fiorentina take shape for the Israeli.

Loaned to League Leeds United Championship Villarreal La Liga Fiorentina Serie A Manor Solomon’s Tottenham loan spells

Fiorentina have been looking in the transfer market to strengthen their attack, and Solomon is not the only option on their wish list, with the club also interested in Franco Mastantuono, Matteo Cancellieri and Johan Bakayoko.

A swoop for Mastantuono is firmly on the club’s agenda at the moment.

Tottenham have already spent significantly this summer to bolster their defence and midfield, and the permanent sale of Solomon would add more to their transfer kitty.

Solomon only has six appearances to his name for Spurs and only has two years remaining on his current contract with the club.

There is also interest from other clubs in Solomon, but Fiorentina keeping the possible deal alive indicates they feel an agreement is not completely off the table yet.

Meanwhile, Spurs themselves have been seeking to add more depth to their front line, and the club are expected to step up their efforts to land Liverpool star Cody Gakpo.