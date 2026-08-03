Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Everton ‘will listen to offers’ for midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, amid interest in the player from Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

Iroegbunam joined Everton in the summer of 2024 from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for £9m, signing a three-year contract with the Toffees.

He has established himself as a reliable option in midfield and made 29 appearances for Everton in the recent Premier League season, while providing two assists.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

David Moyes has been pleased with the midfielder, though he admitted that he wants to see greater consistency in his performances.

The 23-year-old attracted transfer market interest during the winter transfer window as well, with Serie A clubs Lazio and AC Milan keen on Iroegbunam, but nothing concrete came out of it.

With the midfielder now entering the final year of his contract, he is again the subject of interest in the transfer market, with Premier League clubs now keen.

Iroegbunam has attracted the interest of newly promoted Premier League sides Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City, while two Italian clubs are also in the race.

Summer signing Hayden Hackey Merlin Rohl Tyrique George Everton’s summer arrivals

It has been suggested that although the Toffees are not actively looking to sell the midfielder, they are ready to listen to offers that come their way.

The Premier League club trio will all be looking to strengthen their side as they prepare themselves for top-flight survival, and Iroegbunam, with his proven top-tier experience, has become an attractive prospect for them.

Everton look ready to cash in on the midfielder if the price is right, but whether any of the interested clubs will meet the level the Toffees want is unclear.

Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions next season, Everton have ‘reached an agreement’ with Arsenal to sign midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Norgaard only joined the Gunners last summer from Brentford, but found game time hard to come by at the Emirates, something which is expected to change at the Hill Dickinson.

Further down the pitch, the Toffees are working to reach an agreement with Celtic for Canada international full-back Alistair Johnston.