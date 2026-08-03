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West Ham United are expected to known within the next 72 hours whether a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is a realistic prospect.

The 27-year-old spent last season away from Spurs across two separate loan spells, first with Villarreal in La Liga before finishing the campaign at Fiorentina in Serie A.

Fiorentina had the opportunity to secure the winger on a permanent €10m deal, but opted against triggering the clause, resulting in Solomon’s return to north London.

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La Viola have since sought to negotiate a reduced fee for the Israeli, although little progress has been made, while an Italian journalist recently urged the Serie A outfit to make another loan move for the winger.

The Israeli international is currently involved in Roberto De Zerbi’s pre-season preparations and has featured in the starting lineup in every friendly so far.

Solomon also produced an assist against Chelsea as the Lilywhites claimed a 2-1 victory in the friendly, which has done his situation in north London no harm.

Despite those encouraging displays, Solomon is still expected to move on this summer, with the winger having entered West Ham’s thinking.

Departed To Crysencio Summerville Al Hilal Mateus Fernandes Tottenham Hotspur Freddie Potts (expected) Club Brugge Callum Wilson Free Callum Marshall Luton Town West Ham’s summer exits

The Hammers are preparing for life in the Championship and could view Solomon as a valuable addition, having already demonstrated his credentials in the division during an impressive loan spell with Leeds United in the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham are now ‘exploring’ the possibility of a permanent move for the Israeli as they assess a deal with Tottenham.

They ‘expect to know’ whether meaningful progress can be made over the next ’48-72 hours’, with a move for Solomon potentially gathering momentum, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni.

Fiorentina could yet re-enter the picture as they continue their efforts to bring Solomon back to Italian football, while a move to London Stadium would offer the winger the chance to revive his career in England.

It would though see him drop out of the Premier League and that could be a matter of concern.

The Hammers are also pursuing Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor as they look to strengthen their attacking department, while Al-Ittihad’s George Ilenikhena remains another option under consideration.

Meanwhile, regardless of Solomon’s future in north London, Spurs are accelerating their efforts to sign Liverpool star Cody Gakpo in a bid to reinforce the left flank.