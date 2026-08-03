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Rangers are set to sign Hannover winger Daisuke Yokota, with a ‘full agreement reached’ between the two clubs and the Japanese now set to travel for his medical.

Gers boss Derek McInnes has been desperate to sign wingers in recent weeks, with a host of wide-men being linked with moves to Ibrox.

Former Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny has been floated as an option, but he is not looking to leave Besiktas, while Mikey Moore now seems set for Germany with 1.FC Koln.

There is interest in Frosinone’s Fares Ghedjemis and Rangers may well want two wingers, leaving a move on the table, however they are pushing ahead with signing Hannover’s Yokota first.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Rangers have a ‘full agreement reached’ with Hannover for the Japanese winger, who will now undergo his Gers medical.

Yokota is expected to travel to be put through his medical paces on Tuesday, with then a long-term deal at Ibrox ready for him to sign if he can come through the checks.

Rangers have agreed to pay between €3m and €3.5m to Hannover for the Japanese, while the deal contains add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Club played for Carl Zeiss Jena Valmiera Gornik Zabrze Gent Kaiserlautern Hannover Clubs Daisuke Yokota has played for

Hannover signed Yokota on loan from Gent last season and he featured regularly for the club in the 2. Bundesliga, as they narrowly missed out on promotion.

The Japanese winger’s move was then made permanent, but Yokota is now heading to Scotland to continue his career.

The 26-year-old kicked off his career at Kawasaki Frontale, but moved to Germany to slot into FSV Frankfurt’s youth set-up.

Yokota had stints in Latvia, Poland and Belgium, working on his development, before a successful loan stint at Kaiserslautern.

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw in their Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee United, further exposing the need for McInnes to recruit, especially in the final third.

One former Gers star was quick to call for fresh signings after the draw, stressing the club still have serious work to do in the market.