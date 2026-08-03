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Leeds United target Yunus Musah ‘has been offered’ to Turkish side Besiktas, with an exit from AC Milan on the cards for the American.

Musah joined AC Milan in August 2023 from La Liga side Valencia for €18m, signing a five-year contract with the Italian side.

The 23-year-old then joined Atalanta on loan last summer after the Serie A side beat Nottingham Forest to his signature.

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Although La Dea decided against making the move permanent, the USA international still impressed enough to attract interest after scoring twice and registering one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Leeds have been among the clubs interested in Musah and made enquiries over a potential move, but were suggested to be waiting for AC Milan to decide how they intend to proceed.

The Whites face competition from newly promoted Ipswich Town, who are also monitoring the midfielder as they consider strengthening their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The race to sign Musah only grew further when it was suggested that Serie A side Lazio had made an offer for the AC Milan star.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

No move has yet happened though and intermediaries are not resting on their laurels, with Musah being shopped around.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Musah ‘has been offered’ to Turkish giants Besiktas as a possible signing.

The 23-year-old came through Arsenal‘s academy before moving to Valencia, where he established himself in the first team.

Now, the American midfielder could well be on the move this summer in search of regular playing time and Besiktas and Lazio may have an edge over the Whites as they can offer European football.

It remains to be seen when and if the Yorkshire club will make an official move to secure the signature of Musah amid stiff competition.

Meanwhile, Torino’s wait for Lucas Perri is set to continue, with caution advised as the deal is still not complete.

Further up the pitch, the Yorkshire club have lost out on FC Midtjylland defender Han-Beom Lee after he completed a move to Belgian giants Club Brugge.