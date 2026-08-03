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Ipswich Town have ‘explored’ a move for Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente, whose proposed switch to the Premier League with Sunderland collapsed last summer.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a standout 2024/25 Serie B campaign, scoring 18 goals in 33 appearances as Sassuolo secured an immediate return to the Italian top flight.

He carried that momentum into last season, registering seven goals and nine assists as the Neroverdi finished eleventh in Serie A.

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A move to the Premier League appeared on the cards last summer, with Sunderland making real progress and looking to have him in the bag.

They even flew Lauriente out to their pre-season camp for a medical before the deal collapsed over agent commission.

West Ham United also expressed interest in December, but no transfer materialised, while Sunderland do not look to have come back to the table.

Napoli were among the clubs monitoring the French winger, although the arrivals of Rasmus Hojlund and Alisson Santos may have altered their plans heading into the new campaign.

This summer, however, another route to the Premier League has emerged for Lauriente.

Club played for Rennes Orleans Lorient Sassuolo Clubs Lauriente has played for

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Ipswich Town are interested in the Sassuolo attacker and have begun exploring a move for the Frenchman.

The newly promoted Premier League side are looking to provide Gary O’Neil with greater firepower as they aim to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Ipswich Town secured automatic promotion after finishing second in the Championship last season and have already strengthened their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Emersonn, Abdul Fatawu, Daizen Maeda and Chuba Akpom have all arrived to strengthen the Tractor Boys’ attacking options ahead of the Premier League opener against Sunderland at Portman Road on 22nd August.

Switzerland international Breel Embolo also remains under consideration by O’Neill’s side, while Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is another player being monitored, with the Toffees understood to be open to listening to offers.

It remains to be seen whether Ipswich Town will formalise their interest with a bid and secure Lauriente’s signature, as the French winger looks to finally seal his long-awaited Premier League move before the transfer window closes.

It could remarkably put him in line to feature against the side he came so close to joining last year.