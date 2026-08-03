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Leeds United have missed out on FC Midtjylland defender Han-Beom Lee, who has now completed a switch to Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Following an impressive Premier League season under Daniel Farke, Leeds have been looking to strengthen as they seek to kick on as a top flight side.

To bolster their defence, the Whites have been actively looking in the market for quality players and have secured the signature of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic, who was recently lauded by Lukas Nmecha after his performance in his first game for Leeds in a friendly.

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Farke likes to play with three centre-backs, meaning another could yet arrive, and Leeds have been linked with a host of options across Europe.

Another name the Yorkshire club have been linked with is Lee, who has been expected to leave Danish outfit Midtjylland this summer.

Midtjylland signed Lee from South Korean side FC Seoul in the summer of 2023, handing him a contract running until 2027.

It was suggested back in June that Leeds received a boost in the pursuit of the South Korean defender as the Danish club were willing to let the centre-back leave this summer.

However, nothing concrete materialised since and now Lee is no longer an option for Leeds.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Pascal Struijk James Justin Tarik Muharemovic Ethan Ampadu Sebastiaan Bornauw Leeds United’s centre-back options

Club Brugge have confirmed that Lee has signed for the club and put pen to paper to a three-year contract in Belgium.

The Belgians are paying a fee of €9m for Lee, with a further €1.5m in add-ons potentially set to follow.

A new city. A new home. A historic first. 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/kD20T9aj9U — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 3, 2026

Midtyjlland have also included a 15 per cent sell-on clause, meaning they continue to have a stake in the defender’s career progress.

Leeds could well keep an eye on how Lee does at Club Brugge, with an eye on potentially making a move for him at some point in the future.

The three-year deal also suggests that Lee may have a further move potentially in his sights.

In another blow to Leeds, the Yorkshire club appear to have no realistic chance of signing Igor Paixao this summer despite holding initial talks over a move for the Marseille attacker, as he does not want to move.

Elsewhere, Elche have made an offer for Facundo Buonanotte following his return to Brighton after his loan spell at Leeds.