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Bruno Guimaraes has now arrived in Spain to link up with Newcastle United‘s training camp, despite continued speculation about a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal want to bring in the Brazilian and are working on a deal, with suggestions they could even have it done for the midfielder to be on the plane for Dublin on Wednesday.

The Gunners are due to meet Real Betis in the Irish capital for a friendly clash.

Speculation moved up a notch when it emerged on Sunday that Guimaraes had not travelled to La Manga in Spain with the Newcastle squad.

The Brazilian though is in Spain now and it has been suggested that he followed a plan agreed with the club for his arrival.

Journalist Mark Douglas wrote on X: “Understanding is that Bruno Guimaraes now in Spain.

“Indication he followed club-agreed plan for travel, will report to La Manga training base for assessment later today.”

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Despite the midfielder arriving in Spain, Arsenal will still continue to work on the swoop, with Guimaraes keen to make the move to the Premier League champions.

His exit would mark another key stage in what has been an unwinding of the squad that secured Champions League football and won the EFL Cup under Eddie Howe.

Anthony Gordon has already departed for Barcelona, while Sandro Tonali completed a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle are rebuilding, with a focus on youth, and goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek has become the latest fresh face through the door, joining from Portuguese side Braga.

Hornicek told Newcastle’s official site: “The last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster from when I first heard about the move and now I’m so happy to be here.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity in a new league, which I’m very excited about.

“From the very first moment I arrived here, I received a fantastic welcome and really felt the warmth of the club. Everyone has been brilliant in helping me settle in.

“I know Newcastle is a huge football city, with 52,000 fans at St. James’ Park creating an incredible atmosphere and pushing the team every game. I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Now all eyes will be on what direction the Guimaraes saga takes over the coming days, as Arsenal try to conclude a deal with the Magpies for the Brazilian midfielder.