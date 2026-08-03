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Crystal Palace are ‘planning to make an offer’ for Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde as they look to prise the Dutchman away from Istanbul this summer.

Pierre Sage’s side recently saw Maxence Lacroix depart for Chelsea, leaving the Eagles searching for a commanding addition at the heart of their defence.

Several names have already passed across Palace’s radar, including former Leeds United star Charlie Cresswell and Tiago Gabriel, as they continue mapping out their defensive rebuild.

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The Eagles also pressed ahead in their pursuit of Chrislain Matsima before negotiations eventually unravelled over a sizeable valuation gap with German side Augsburg.

Their focus has since pivoted towards Oosterwolde, with the south London outfit already establishing contact with the defender’s camp as they begin laying the groundwork for a move.

Now, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via Fanatik), Crystal Palace are ‘planning to make an offer’ worth €20m in a bid to test Fenerbahce’s resolve.

Whether that proposal proves sufficient to loosen the Yellow Canaries’ grip on the Dutchman remains uncertain, especially with two years still remaining on his current deal.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Crystal Palace’s interest in Oosterwolde dates back to the winter transfer window, with this summer offering another opportunity to finally secure his signature.

Meanwhile, further clubs from across Europe’s top leagues could yet enter the frame, with Roma already credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

The 25-year-old, however, is currently focused on Fenerbahce’s Champions League qualification rounds after playing every minute across both legs of their victory over Gornik Zabrze.

A place in the Champions League would only reinforce Fenerbahce’s resolve to retain Oosterwolde, while Crystal Palace are only in a position to place Europa League football on the table.

The Eagles are yet to make a significant financial outlay this summer, with Oscar Mingueza remaining their only addition after arriving on a free transfer.