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Manchester United and Aston Villa have received potential encouragement in their pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners, with Juventus seeking a quick exit for the Dutchman this summer.

The 28-year-old arrived in Turin in 2024 as the Old Lady’s marquee acquisition of that transfer window, with the Bianconeri investing heavily in the Dutchman.

The midfielder accumulated 89 appearances in Juventus colours across the past two seasons, registering eleven goal involvements along the way.

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Despite remaining a regular presence for the Old Lady, the midfielder has struggled to reproduce the performances that elevated his reputation, with his stock having diminished in the process.

The Bianconeri also endured a difficult campaign last term after missing out on Champions League football following a sixth-place finish in Serie A.

Now, Juventus are looking to part with surplus players to generate funds ‘quickly’ while creating room on the wage bill, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Koopmeiners could be among the departures, with the midfielder appearing ‘poised to leave’ Turin this summer.

Club Years AZ Alkmaar 2016-2021 Atalanta 2021-2024 Juventus 2024- Teun Koopmeiners’ career history

Juventus are understood to have settled on a €30m asking price for the Dutchman, despite Koopmeiners still having three years remaining on his current contract.

Recently, both Manchester United and Aston Villa have emerged as suitors, with the pair said to be ‘particularly interested’ in the midfielder.

Whether either club chooses to accelerate their interest remains to be seen, although Juventus’ willingness to sanction a departure could leave the door open for swift progress should either side make their move.

The Villans lost a key figure in midfield after Youri Tielemans’ move to Manchester United earlier in the window, although they have since restocked the department with the arrivals of Joao Gomes from Wolves and Johan Manzambi.

Unai Emery though will know that the Champions League makes particular demands upon a squad and he needs depth.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, despite landing Tielemans, continue to assess further midfield reinforcements, potentially setting up a Premier League battle with Aston Villa for Koopmeiners’ signature in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils, alongside Chelsea, were credited with an interest in the Dutchman two years ago, with this summer presenting another opportunity for Koopmeiners to finally complete a switch to Old Trafford.