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Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba has insisted that someone at Newcastle United is trying to act tough after reports suggest that the Magpies have rejected Arsenal’s bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle endured a disappointing campaign last season as they failed to secure European football, and recently manager Eddie Howe left the club.

Now with Matthias Jaissle set to come in as the new man in charge, it is a summer of real change at St James’ Park.

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The club are staring at the potential departure of another star player in the shape of Guimaraes, who wants to make the move to champions Arsenal.

The Gunners have been actively pursuing Guimaraes this summer, and recently it was suggested that ‘there is a chance’ Arsenal could sign him before a friendly on Wednesday.

However, it has been suggested in some quarters that Newcastle have turned down a proposal from Arsenal for Guimaraes, threatening to delay the deal.

And Laba is of the view that at the moment, someone at Newcastle is trying to act tough over the Guimaraes deal, which he does firmly believe will eventually get done.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Laba wrote on X: “Newcastle reporters are not saying Arsenal have made formal approach for Bruno Guimaraes and the first bid has been rejected while others are saying deal agreed.

“What’s clear right now is that someone inside Newcastle is trying to act tough to please the fans.

“I’m not worried.”

Currently, Guimaraes has arrived in Spain to join the Magpies’ training camp, but his future at the club looks uncertain with the substantial interest from Arsenal.

In the event Guimaraes leaves this summer, Newcastle United have been looking at alternatives, and the club have ‘returned to the charge’ for FC Porto star Victor Froholdt.

With the direction of travel clearly pointing towards an exit for Guimaraes, it remains to be seen just how much Newcastle can extract from Arsenal for his departure.

It is also unclear just how much longer the saga will drag on for, with both Jaissle and Mikel Arteta surely wanting to see it resolved soon.