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Toulouse are holding out for their valuation of Dayann Methalie, with no clubs in the race ‘prepared to exceed’ their asking price, while the left-back has made a move to Sunderland his ‘priority’, handing the Black Cats a significant boost.

The 20-year-old, who progressed through Toulouse’s academy, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season that firmly propelled him onto the radar.

The left-back amassed 1,884 minutes across 27 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing four goal involvements in an eye-catching campaign.

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Methalie could be on course for a summer departure, with the Black Cats among the clubs pushing to secure the defender’s signature.

Sunderland have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Frenchman over a five-year contract ahead of a potential switch to the Stadium of Light.

Finding common ground with Toulouse, however, has emerged as the principal obstacle, with the Ligue 1 outfit standing unmoved on a €30m fixed-fee valuation.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, however, ‘no club is prepared to exceed’ a fixed €25m offer for Methalie despite Toulouse’s unwavering stance.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Discussions remain ongoing, but the left-back’s ‘only one priority’ is a move to the Stadium of Light, handing Sunderland a notable lift in the race.

As a result, the Black Cats could look to capitalise on the Frenchman’s preference should they intensify their efforts to strike an agreement.

Methalie, however, still has four years remaining on his Toulouse contract, leaving the Ligue 1 club under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure.

Toulouse have already strengthened their financial position through Emersonn’s move to Ipswich Town earlier in the window and could yet receive another sizeable windfall should former Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell complete his proposed move to Rennes.

Whether Sunderland can bridge the gap and reach an agreement remains to be seen in the coming weeks, while among their current left-back options, Arthur Masuaku could also depart this summer amid interest from Turkish side Konyaspor.