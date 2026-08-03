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Tottenham Hotspur have pressed the accelerator on their efforts to sign Cody Gakpo, as ‘talks will enter into key stages soon’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been very busy this summer transfer window, having already signed Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Following a focus on defence and midfield, Roberto De Zerbi wants to strengthen in attack and more cash is expected to be splashed in N17.

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Tottenham hold an interest in Gakpo, which first emerged in early June amid suggestions the Dutchman was prepared to leave Liverpool.

Spurs took steps then towards the end of the month when they made phone calls to try to push the swoop forward and now they are heading towards a new phase.

The London side are planning to enter the key stages in terms of talks over signing Gakpo, something which suggests some progress has been made behind the scenes.

However, the deal heavily depends on Liverpool’s valuation, as the Dutch winger is not one of the players the Reds are actively trying to sell in the summer transfer window.

Attacker Richarlison Mathys Tel Dominic Solanke Mohammed Kudus Dejan Kulusevski Manor Solomon Dane Scarlett Wilson Odobert Yang Min-hyeok Tottenham’s attackers

Gakpo arrived at Anfield from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in 2023 and still has four years left on his current deal with the club, which puts them in a strong position to drive up his price.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 52 appearances, contributing to 15 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, and with the Netherlands at the World Cup, made four goal contributions in four matches.

Liverpool may have another reason to do business with Tottenham this summer as it has been suggested that the Reds ‘will have to sell’ the Dutch winger to sign Bradley Barcola this summer.

However, Gakpo is not the only attacking option on Spurs radar, with talks also taking place over signing Manchester City’s €70m star Savinho.

De Zerbi will be keen to inject fresh life into Tottenham’s attacking options after last season’s struggles.

Already Randal Kolo Muani has departed following the end of his loan, while there continues to be speculation over the futures of both Mathys Tel and Richarlison.