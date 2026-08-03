Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘may be considering’ approaching Lazio with an offer to swap Niclas Fullkrug for the Italian club’s winger Matteo Cancellieri, who is also wanted by Celtic.

Fullkrug has endured a difficult spell in east London, making just 29 appearances for West Ham since arriving two seasons ago, and his limited involvement has increased the likelihood of the forward moving on this summer.

With the German’s future uncertain, the Hammers have identified Cancellieri as a potential target, with the Roma-born forward attracting interest across Europe following an impressive Serie A campaign.

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The versatile attacker caught the eye with four goals and two assists in 35 appearances as Lazio finished ninth in the league.

Cancellieri has emerged as a target for several clubs, including a number of Serie A sides, Olympiacos and Scottish giants Celtic.

The Bhoys were expected to intensify their pursuit of the 24-year-old, but any potential move away from Lazio now appears to have stalled following Gustav Isaksen’s injury.

That has opened the door for another suitor, with West Ham now firmly in the picture as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Club Years Hellas Verona 2021-2023 Lazio (loan) 2022-2023 Lazio 2023- Empoli (loan) 2023-2024 Parma (loan) 2024-2025 Matteo Cancellieri’s career history

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) West Ham may now be considering offering Fullkrug in a swap deal to secure Cancellieri.

The German striker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, scoring once, but he still remains rated in Serie A and could appeal to Lazio.

It is understood discussions over a potential swap deal have yet to take place, but the German frontman’s sizeable wages mean West Ham are open to finding a solution for his departure.

With just one month remaining until the transfer deadline and the Championship season beginning in two weeks, it remains to be seen whether the proposed move gathers momentum.

Jarrod Bowen’s contract extension has provided stability on the right flank, but Cancellieri’s ability to operate through the middle or on the left could make him a valuable addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Unlike Celtic though, West Ham cannot offer Cancellieri the chance to play in the Champions League, or even top flight football this season.