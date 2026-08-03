https://x.com/SkySports_Keith/status/2084290002490363997

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West Ham United‘s offer to sign Simon Adingra on loan from Sunderland is ‘under discussion’.

Adingra arrived at the Stadium of Light from Brighton in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

The 24-year-old attacker’s move did not go according to plan, and due to a lack of game time, he joined Monaco on loan for the second half of the season.

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Adingra found what he was looking for in Ligue 1 as he featured on a regular basis for Monaco, giving him the perfect preparation for the World Cup.

The Sunderland man made just one appearance for the Ivory Coast in the tournament in North America though.

Back at Sunderland, Adingra is now being eyed by West Ham to add an extra attacking option for Nuno Espirito Santo, as the boss seeks instant promotion back to the Premier League.

The Hammers have gone in with an enquiry about Adingra, which is now being discussed at the Stadium of Light.

Club Appearances Brighton 73 Union SG 51 Nordsjaelland 40 Monaco 17 Sunderland 15 Simon Adingra’s appearances by club

Journalist Keith Downie wrote on X: “West Ham have made a loan enquiry to Sunderland for Simon Adingra, which is under discussion.”

Adingra is not the only player West Ham are interested in signing from Sunderland, as the Hammers are also keen on striker Wilson Isidor.

Nuno though will have a hard sell on his hands to convinced Adingra or Isidor to drop down out of the Premier League this summer.

With West Ham having lost Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen, while there are question marks over whether Taty Castellanos, they are keen to make attacking signings.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be looking to manage both the arrivals and departures of his side closely, as they also have the added pressure to play in the Europa League next season.

Adingra’s departure would open space for the arrival of new faces to the Stadium of Light, and Sunderland have shown interest in Roma attacker Matias Soule.

Now West Ham will wait to see what Sunderland decide to do on Adingra, along with the player’s view on moving to the London Stadium.