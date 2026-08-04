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Norwegian side Viking are moving to bring in centre-back Jesper Daland from Championship side Cardiff City, with the player ‘already on his way’ to Norway.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Cardiff City in the summer of 2024 and made 20 appearances in the league during his first season but failed to help the Bluebirds avoid relegation to League One.

Daland did not stay at Cardiff for a season in League One and went out on loan to join 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he clocked 23 appearances in the German second tier.

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The Norwegian centre-back started last season as a first-choice defender in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s starting lineup, but ended the campaign in and out of the side as the club were relegated.

Daland returned to Cardiff after the expiry of his loan spell with German side, but he has not been included in the Bluebirds’ plans for the new season by boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

Daland was among three senior players with Roko Simic and Kion Etete missing from the Bluebirds pre-season plans, as they were training with the under-21 side.

Now Barry-Murphy is happy to sanction an exit for Daland and he is heading to Norway to get his career back on track.

Club played for Vigor Start Cercle Brugge Cardiff City Fortuna Dusseldorf Clubs Jesper Daland has played for

According to Norwegian daily the Stavanger Aftenblad, Daland is set to join Viking and is already on his way to link up with the side.

He is set to sign for Viking on a loan deal and it is unclear if it will contain any option to buy for the Norwegians to trigger.

Cardiff have linked with several players in the market but have only managed to secure Nathan Trott’s signature on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell with them last season.

Barry-Murphy is looking to add to his midfield in the ongoing window and Cardiff recently submitted a £7.8m bid to Tromso to secure the signature of Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

However, Premier League outfit Hull City made a late entry in the race for Cardiff target Hjerto-Dahl and it has been suggested that the Tigers are set to secure his signature.