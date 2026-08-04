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Aston Villa have ‘already reached an agreement’ with Atletico Madrid to sign Matteo Ruggeri and they are set to pay a fee which could rise up to €21m.

Atletico Madrid paid €17m to Atalanta last summer to secure the signature of 24-year-old Ruggeri and he featured regularly for them last season.

This summer Ruggeri is on Aston Villa’s wish list, as they are looking to get a left-back in, with Lucas Digne set to return to France to join Paris Saint-Germain.

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Digne’s imminent departure has created a shortage in Villa’s left-back area and Aston Villa are set to begin their season against PSG in the UEFA Super Cup.

Emery is left with only Ian Maatsen in that department.

The Spaniard wanted to bring in his old disciple Pervis Estupinan to Villa Park this summer and they were in the final stages of the deal but AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim decided to take a look at the Ecuador international before letting him leave.

Aston Villa have wasted no time switching to an alternative, with Emery looking in his familiar stomping ground of La Liga for Ruggeri.

The Birmingham outfit have been keen to get the deal over the line and they have been pushing hard to capture the signature of the Italian left-back.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Aston Villa have ‘already reached an agreement’ with Atletico Madrid and they are set to pay €18m with €3m in add-ons.

Atletico Madrid were looking to offload Rugerri to generate cash in the ongoing window to pursue other targets.

The Italian’s agents, Tullio Tinti and Manuel Montipo, held a meeting with Atletico Madrid’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, on Monday and they were present during the Spanish giants’ training session.

It is, however, unclear whether Villa have already agreed personal terms with Ruggeri and if all goes well then he could be in the Premier League giants’ UEFA Super Cup squad next week.

Ruggeri came through the Atalanta academy system and featured 109 times for them before moving to Atletico Madrid.

Villa are in the Champions League this season; Ruggeri has featured 23 times in Europe’s premier cup competition, and his experience will benefit them this season.