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Italian side Fiorentina are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United as the Magpies could well emerge onto the scene for La Viola star Dodo.

Newcastle are staring at a summer which will bring a lot of changes at the club, especially after the departure of boss Eddie Howe, with Matthias Jaissle expected to take charge.

Besides that, the Magpies have also lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, and could see further departures in the shape of club captain Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to champions Arsenal.

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But the club have been busy in the transfer market to add more depth to their squad, having already signed young players such as Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Lukas Hornicek, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen.

Newcastle will also want to bring in players who could hit the ground running at St. James’ Park, and the club have been linked with Fiorentina full-back Dodo.

Dodo’s future at Fiorentina remains uncertain, and according to Italian daily La Nazione (via Firenze Viola), La Viola are ‘paying particular attention’ to moves made by Newcastle for the full-back.

It is suggested that Newcastle could become one of the most important avenues for Dodo to move this summer.

However, the Magpies are not the only club interested in signing the Brazilian right-back, as Roma’s interest is also considered concrete, and Napoli are also keen.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Now is not the first time Dodo has attracted interest from the Premier League this summer, as last month Nottingham Forest were also believed to be keen on signing him.

Dodo arrived at Fiorentina from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2022, but has entered the final year of his contract with the Italian club.

The 27-year-old made 47 appearances, despite missing a few games due to injuries, and contributed to five goals in all competitions in the previous campaign.

It remains to be seen how much Fiorentina want to part ways with the Brazilian full-back, and how serious an interest Newcastle have in signing Dodo.

Newcastle have been looking in the transfer market to add more depth to their backline, and the club have been namechecked in the race for Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini.