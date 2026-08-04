Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Italian giants Inter Milan have advanced in their pursuit of Curtis Jones, with Nerazzurri boss Cristian Chivu believing the Liverpool star could fit well as a wide player.

Jones has entered in the final 12 months of his Liverpool deal and uncertainty continues to surround his future at Anfield.

Inter Milan want to bring Jones to the San Siro this summer and the midfielder is seen as a priority addition.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Chivu believes Jones’ versatility would give his squad greater flexibility and sees the Liverpool academy graduate as an ideal addition.

Inter Milan have already made their move but failed with their attempts to sign Jones, with the Reds unwilling to sell unless the club’s asking price is matched.

Though the Serie A side remain keen, it was recently suggested that they ‘have no intention’ of increasing their bid from €35m for the midfielder, as the Italian side believe that is a significant figure given that Jones will be able to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer.

However, according to Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina, the Nerazzurri have advanced in their pursuit of Jones, with manager Chivu believing that the 25-year-old could also operate in a wide role.

Former PL star Manuel Akanji John Stones Henrikh Mkhitaryan Former Premier League players at Inter Milan

The Englishman has usually played in the midfield and at right-back for the Anfield outfit.

It has been suggested in Italy that any move for Jones is more likely later this month, when Liverpool could be prepared to lower their asking price.

With the Italian giants not willing to push the price up for the 25-year-old, the onus will be on the Reds if a deal is to happen.

Liverpool may be reluctant to risk another player leaving for nothing after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate both departed at the end of their contracts.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will reduce their demands and let Jones leave this summer.

Another Liverpool star attracting transfer market interest is Cody Gakpo, with Tottenham Hotspur pressing the accelerator on their efforts to sign the Dutchman as ‘talks will enter into key stages soon’.