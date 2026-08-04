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Swansea City are in talks with midfielder Andre Almeida after agreeing a fee with Spanish giants Valencia for his signature.

Almeida began his football journey at Vitoria Guimaraes’ youth system, and after establishing himself in the first-team, he was snapped up by Spanish club Valencia in 2022.

In the recent campaign, the 26-year-old was in and out of the starting eleven, but managed to make 25 appearances across all competitions and register three assists.

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Swansea City were unable to finish in the top half of the Championship table in the last campaign, but in the summer transfer window, they have been very active in strengthening their squad.

The Swans have already signed Elijah Just and Leo Walta to add more depth to their midfield, and it appears the club are en route to adding Almeida to their ranks.

Now Valencia and Swansea City have reached an agreement for Almeida, according to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva.

The deal for Almeida is believed to be worth between €5m and €6m, with €3.5m as a fixed fee, plus bonuses and a sell-on clause.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Swansea are holding ‘conversations with the player’ as they look to make sure there is an agreement on personal terms.

Now is not the first time Almeida has been linked with a move to England, as back in 2023, Aston Villa showed interest in him to bolster their squad.

The Portuguese midfielder could be a good option for manager Vitor Matos, as he has experience playing as an attacking midfielder, left winger, and at times as a second striker.

Almeida still has three years left on his current deal with Valencia, but with the La Liga outfit looking to offload him this summer, a move to Swansea looks to be on the cards.

Valencia are already plotting how to improve their squad with the influx of cash.

The Swans have finished in eleventh position in back-to-back seasons in the Championship, but with investment in the team this transfer window, they will want to make a stronger push to climb up the table.

Now all eyes are on how quickly Swansea can get the move over the line.