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Crystal Palace have failed with an offer for Torino striker Alieu Njie, with the Italian side having no intention of selling.

Palace have had a slow start to the summer transfer window and are now trying to pick up the pace to back new boss Pierre Sage.

The French tactician would like extra firepower adding to the mix and the hunt has led Crystal Palace to Serie A and Torino.

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According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Crystal Palace ‘put on the table’ a bid of €10m as a fixed fee for Njie, with add-ons then potentially taking the total cost of the deal up to €16m to €17m.

The bid for Njie was not good enough for Torino, who ‘said no’ to the Eagles.

Torino are hugely keen to try to keep hold of the 21-year-old and rejected a lower offer from Belgian side Anderlecht a number of weeks ago.

Whether their position is sustainable remains to be seen and Crystal Palace could test it by returning with an improved bid.

Level First capped Sweden U19s 2023 Sweden U21s 2025 Alieu Njie for Sweden

Njie, a Sweden Under-21 international who joined Torino’s youth ranks in 2021, was eased into Serie A last season by the Italian side, clocking 15 appearances in the league and scoring once.

Now with 35 senior outings for Torino to his name, the club believe in Njie’s potential and have him under contract until the summer of 2029.

Crystal Palace’s rejected bid comes hot on the heels of the Eagles ending their pursuit of Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou, with the French side slapping a €50m asking price on his head.

The Eagles could well soon offload Romain Esse, despite having turned down an offer from Club Brugge for the player.

With the new Premier League season now looming large on the horizon, Crystal Palace have substantial work to do with both ins and outs at Selhurst Park.

Now all eyes are on whether they go back for Njie in the coming weeks.