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Roma and Everton ‘are chasing’ Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina, with the Giallorossi having now gone in with an offer for the right-back.

Everton have made adding a right-back this summer a key priority and have several irons in the fire at the moment.

The Toffees have seen the departure of club legend Seamus Coleman, and at times last term were forced to deploy Jake O’Brien in the right-back position.

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They are currently in the process of chasing Celtic defender Alistair Johnston, but the deal is not done yet and the Bhoys have been urged to keep hold of him.

Atletico Madrid’s Molina is on Everton’s radar and, along with Roma, they ‘are chasing’ him, according to Italian journalist Alessio Lento.

Roma have indeed gone a step further and, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, have now put in a bid of €15m plus add-ons.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Los Colchoneros, and following his displays at the World Cup with Argentina, is a wanted man.

Linked club Roma Everton Juventus Inter Milan Clubs linked with Molina

Juventus and Inter Milan have also shown some interest.

Molina arrived at Atletico Madrid from Italian outfit Udinese in the summer of 2022, and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

In the recent campaign, the Argentine full-back made 46 appearances, contributing to six goals for Atletico Madrid, and also played seven matches at the World Cup, helping the national team to the final.

How much Everton will push their interest is open to question as the Toffees are pushing to reach an agreement with Celtic for Johnston.

Atletico Madrid are said to want between €20m and €25m for Molina, meaning Roma’s current proposal falls well short.

Everton missed out on European football after a disappointing collapse in the last five Premier League games, as they drew two and lost three.

Moyes will want to improve his defence during the course of the summer transfer window, after conceding 50 goals in the league last term, and a quality right-back would help the cause.