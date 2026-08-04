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Everton have ‘enquired about’ Bayer Leverkusen’s Cameroon attacker Christian Kofane as they weigh up a potential move for his signature.

Newcastle United were linked with the Cameroon international before his move to Germany last summer.

The 20-year-old swiftly cemented his place within Bayer Leverkusen’s first-team plans despite his tender age, contributing seven goals and nine assists across 44 appearances in all competitions.

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The forward is currently involved in Leverkusen’s pre-season preparations and continues to occupy a prominent role within the Bundesliga outfit’s plans for the new campaign.

Despite arriving only a year ago, Kofane could yet find himself at the centre of transfer interest this summer after Everton developed an interest in the forward in recent weeks.

Toffees boss David Moyes wants to strengthen his attack, an area that has seen the club criticised for their level of recruitment in.

Now, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Everton have ‘enquired about’ Kofane as they assess the feasibility of a potential move.

Whether the Toffees choose to escalate their interest remains uncertain, although Bayer Leverkusen would appear to occupy a commanding negotiating position given the striker’s considerable upside and the three years still remaining on his contract.

Club Years Albacete 2025 Bayer Leverkusen 2025- Christian Kofane’s career history

The Bundesliga outfit have already cashed in on another highly-rated youngster, Kerim Alajbegovic, after Juventus saw off Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Likewise, should Bayer Leverkusen prove willing to sanction Kofane’s departure for the right valuation, Everton could yet bring a striker with considerable long-term upside to the Hill Dickinson.

Possible competition also cannot be discounted, with Arsenal having been credited with an interest, although the Gunners have yet to make anything concrete.

They are focused on their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, which appears to be reaching a conclusion.

Before deciding whether to press ahead for Kofane, Everton remain focused on finalising the arrival of Christian Norgaard from Arsenal.

The Merseyside outfit are also actively pursuing Nahuel Molina for the right-back berth, although Roma are posing a challenge in the race for the Argentine.