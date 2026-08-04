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Roma have not put in an offer for Fulham star Kevin, amid the Cottagers putting a high price on the Brazilian’s head.

Kevin joined Fulham in September last year from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk for a club-record fee of €40m, signing a five-year contract with the Craven Cottage side.

The winger established himself as a reliable option to come off the bench and help the Cottagers, as they eased him into Premier League football.

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In the recent Premier League season, the 23-year-old made 26 appearances for Fulham, while scoring one goal and providing an assist, but missed a chunk of time through injury.

After just one season at Craven Cottage, Kevin is already attracting interest from Serie A club Roma.

It has been suggested that Roma have gone in with a bid to try to take Kevin to Italy.

That talk though is wide of the mark, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, as the Giallorossi have not made an offer for Kevin.

Fulham are ‘asking for a lot’ in order to think about letting Kevin go and Roma are currently focused on other targets.

Club Years Desportivo Brasil 2020 Palmeiras 2021-2024 Shakhtar Donetsk 2024-2025 Fulham 2025- Kevin’s career history

Having paid €40m for the Brazilian and with four years still left on his contract, the Cottagers are clear that Kevin will not be allowed to go cheaply.

Fulham are preparing for a new era under Spanish boss Alvaro Arbeloa, with the Cottagers backing him in the transfer market after completing the club-record signing of Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid, matching the fee paid for Kevin.

Having just signed a striker, the Craven Cottage outfit are also looking to bolster their defence and are interested in Chibuike Nwaiwu, but face competition from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it has been suggested that Trabzonspor’s valuation poses the biggest hurdle to any deal.

Elsewhere,It has recently been suggested that Fulham star Antonee Robinson has attracted interest from Newcastle United and ‘could be tempted’ to make a move to St. James’ Park.