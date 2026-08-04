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Leeds United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Ermedin Demirovic after the striker confirmed he intends to remain with Stuttgart beyond this summer.

Despite bolstering their striker department with the free-transfer arrivals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha last summer, the Whites’ also explored a move for Demirovic, although nothing ultimately came of it.

The Bosnian, however, never drifted off Leeds’ radar as the Peacocks continued to monitor his situation before he resurfaced on their agenda last month, with Juventus and Fenerbahce also entering the frame for the striker.

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But Fenerbahce subsequently took the unusual step of issuing a public statement to say they were not in the mix and dismissed the claims linking them with Demirovic.

Leeds though have yet to sign another striker and Demirovic continues to be a player who is admired at Elland Road.

Now Demirovic insisted that leaving Stuttgart has never crossed his mind despite becoming aware of the transfer speculation while on holiday, stressing that his intention has always been to stay with the club.

He also revealed he enjoys a strong relationship with boss Sebastian Hoeness and suggested that nothing has altered his thinking regarding his future; Hoeness was suggested to be prepared to sell him.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Demirovic was quoted by German journalist Felix Arnold as saying: “Leaving was never an option for me.

“I heard the rumours whilst on holiday, but I’ve always said that I want to stay at Stuttgart.

“I get on very well with the manager.

“Nothing has changed in my mind.”

Current indications point towards Demirovic remaining at Stuttgart as the focal point of their attack, where he still has two years left on his deal.

However, if a substantial bid arrives at some point, minds may become focused at Stuttgart.

The 28-year-old already expressed similar sentiments back in May, highlighting how settled he felt at Stuttgart, a stance that has remained unchanged.

Leeds have also missed out on another number nine target after Carlos Espi completed a move to Real Madrid.

Whether Daniel Farke’s side will dip back into the market for another striker to ease the burden on Calvert-Lewin, given his injury record, remains to be seen over the coming weeks.

The Englishman recently struck a brace against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly and he could be set for another productive campaign.