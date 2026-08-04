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Nottingham Forest are keen on landing Racing Santander midfielder Gustavo Puerta and the player ‘is interested’ in moving to the City Ground this summer.

The Tricky Trees sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for a hefty fee in the ongoing window and the transfer has left a big gap in Oliver Glasner’s midfield.

Forest were quick to bring in RB Leipzig’s Xaver Schlager on a free transfer, but they are still in the market for another midfielder to open up Premier League defences.

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Nottingham Forest were working on a possible deal for Estudiantes midfielder Mikel Amondarain, but they missed out on his signature as he joined Serie A outfit Bologna.

Glasner’s side are now forced to look at other options available in the market and their search has led them to Spain.

According to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto, Nottingham Forest are showing interest in Racing Santander midfielder Puerta, who is a former Hull City loanee.

Crucially, Puerta ‘is interested’ in joining Nottingham Forest and talks over a deal have kicked off.

Club played for Bogota Bayer Leverkusen Nurnberg Hull City Racing Santander Clubs Gustavo Puerta has played for

However, there is ‘nothing advanced’ yet and no suggestion that a move to Nottingham Forest for the Colombian is imminent.

Forest are not the only club after Puerta’s signature, as the Tricky Trees are set to face competition from Zenit St Petersburg and Villarreal.

Puerta joined the Spanish outfit last summer and he played a key role in their campaign last season, featuring 32 times, while helping them earn promotion to La Liga.

The Colombian midfielder has experience of playing in England, as he initially joined Hull City on loan during the 2024/25 season.

He featured 30 times for Hull City in the Championship and Nottingham Forest will hope that familiarity can help him hit the ground running in English football.

Now it remains to be seen whether Forest will be able to beat competitions to bring Puerta back to English soil before the transfer window closes.