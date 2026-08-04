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Daisuke Yokota’s impending move to Rangers has been hailed as a good deal for Hannover by the German media given the sizeable profit the German club are poised to make on the Japanese winger.

The 26-year-old arrived at the German outfit on an initial loan agreement last season, a switch that converted into a permanent transfer this summer, with Yokota committing his future until 2029.

The winger emerged as a regular figure in Hannover’s promotion bid last term, compiling nine goal involvements across 30 2. Bundesliga appearances.

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Hannover ultimately fell short of reaching the top flight, yet Yokota still did enough to turn heads beyond Germany and with Rangers desperate to sign wingers, he is heading for Scotland.

The Gers have struck an agreement with Hannover to prise Yokota away, with the Japanese now on course to complete a move to Glasgow.

Hannover are now being hailed for the transfer agreement, with German daily Mopo saying ‘financially it’s a good deal’ for the club.

Yokota cost Hannover a loan fee of just €100,000, while the option to buy was set at €1.4m, meaning a total outlay of €1.5m.

They have agreed to sell him to Rangers for €3.5m, meaning a quick €2m profit, while the deal also contains a further €1m in add-ons.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

There is also a sell-on clause embedded within the agreement, meaning Hannover could yet stand to profit again should the winger earn another lucrative transfer in the future.

Yokota had been training away from the main Hannover squad and working on an individual basis.

As such, Hannover cut down on the risk he would pick up an injury, which has worked out well with Rangers coming onto the scene.

Even with Yokota on the verge of arriving, the Gers are not expected to draw a line under their pursuit of further wide reinforcements, with Turkish wide-man Oguz Aydin featuring in their thinking.

Meanwhile, another winger Rangers are pursuing alongside Celtic, Fares Ghedjemis, could prove considerably harder to prise away, with Frosinone refusing to soften their lofty valuation.

Derek McInnes began his era at Ibrox with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, as the Gers continue to scour the market for reinforcements capable of raising the level of the squad.