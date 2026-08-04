George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United, Wolves and West Ham United are set to dispatch scouts to Real Betis’ pre-season meeting with Arsenal to for midfielder Nelson Deossa ahead of potential move.

The 26-year-old only embarked on his first venture into European football last season after completing a move to Real Betis.

The Colombian accumulated 1,491 minutes across 33 appearances in all competitions, playing his part as Los Verdiblancos secured qualification for the Champions League.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Deossa remains fully involved in Manuel Pellegrini’s pre-season preparations, yet interest in his services is already beginning to intensify ahead of a possible summer departure.

Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama have been pressing to secure Deossa’s signature and have held negotiations over a move.

Those discussions have since been placed on hold, however, with England emerging as a potentially more attractive destination for the Colombian.

Deossa is ‘closely monitored’ by Leeds and West Ham, while Wolves and Ipswich Town are also credited with holding an interest in a potential move.

Club League Leeds United Premier League Wolves Championship West Ham United Championship Ipswich Town Premier League Interested in Deossa

Now, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Betis, Real Betis’ meeting with Arsenal on Wednesday ‘will have’ scouts from the interested English clubs in attendance, including Leeds, Wolves and West Ham.

Deossa will be eager to seize the occasion to showcase his qualities, offering the watching English clubs a clearer indication of whether he merits a concrete approach.

Should their interest progress, the English clubs could yet make their move in the coming weeks before competition for his signature intensifies.

Leeds could make for an attractive destination for Deossa, given the way they are establishing themselves in the Premier League.

West Ham have already sanctioned the departures of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur and Freddie Potts, leaving further depth in midfield firmly on the agenda.

The Hammers and Wolves could, however, find themselves facing a significant obstacle if the Colombian prioritises top-flight football, with their Championship status potentially counting against them.

Any fresh developments are expected to follow Real Betis’ encounter with Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s side also have Yunus Musah on their midfield shortlist, although the AC Milan star has recently been offered to Besiktas, potentially complicating their pursuit.