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Paris FC are showing strong interest in Watford midfielder Imran Louza, with discussions ongoing in an attempt to reach an agreement on personal terms with the Moroccan.

The left-footed central midfielder joined Watford from Nantes in 2021, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract after the Hornets secured Premier League football.

Louza has gone on to rack up more than 140 appearances for the club, while also contributing 15 goals from midfield.

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Last season, the Moroccan starlet was Watford’s most-used player, featuring in 44 matches across all competitions and producing an impressive return of seven goals and ten assists.

Now entering the final two years of his contract, the Hornets continue to view him as a key figure, although the midfielder is understood to be keen on a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

The 27-year-old has remained fully involved throughout pre-season, but his regular captaincy responsibilities have been handed to Mattie Pollock ahead of the new campaign, adding further weight to speculation surrounding a possible exit.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Paris FC are showing strong interest in Louza and have already opened discussions over personal terms in an attempt to pave the way for a deal.

Club Years Nantes 2017-2021 Watford 2021- Lorient (loan) 2024 Imran Louza’s career history

The midfielder, described as ‘technically outstanding’ by a Championship manager, is among the French club’s priority midfield targets, alongside another highly-rated option whose identity has yet to emerge.

Having spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Lorient, following his Nantes spell, the Moroccan is familiar with Ligue 1 and would be a natural fit for Paris FC.

Watford came close to losing their skipper last summer when Lokomotiv Moscow entered negotiations, but the move failed to materialise and he stayed for another season.

In April, Fulham were urged to pursue a move for Louza, although the London club have yet to make contact during this summer’s transfer window.

As for arrivals in midfield, Alessio Dionisi has already brought in Martin Payero from Udinese and remains keen on FC Lugano midfielder Uran Bislimi, who appears increasingly likely to leave Switzerland.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Paris FC step up their interest with a firm offer for Louza and, if they do, how Watford approach the task of sourcing a replacement before the Championship season gets under way.

After finishing 16th last term, the Hornets will be aiming for a far stronger campaign and will hope to mount a serious push for promotion, particularly with eight playoff places now up for grabs.