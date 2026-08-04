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Liverpool are now eyeing a sensational double raid on Paris Saint-Germain for wingers Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

The Reds have been working on a deal to bring Barcola to Anfield, despite the fact it could be a hugely expensive transfer to pull off.

It has been suggested they are not in any rush to get the move done, as they bid to make sure the Barcola deal makes financial sense.

Boss Andoni Iraola though has been clear about the need for attacking arrivals and with a Mohamed Salah shaped hole to fill, Liverpool want more than just Barcola.

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According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool are now ‘pushing to sign’ teenage winger Mbaye from PSG.

Liverpool ‘want both’ Barcola and Mbaye to move to Anfield this summer and the discussions over signing Mbaye are set to begin soon as the winger has given the Reds the green light to a move.

Mbaye, 18, is keen on making the move to Anfield and Liverpool fit the bill for the young attacker, who has been looking for the PSG exit door this summer.

His entourage have been seeking to convince him to stay put at the Parc des Princes, but Mbaye wants to move.

Ibrahim Mbaye Bradley Barcola 18 years old 23 years old 15 Senegal caps 28 France caps Pro debut – 2024 Pro debut – 2021 Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola

West Ham United were keen on landing Mbaye, but relegation into the Championship appears to have put paid to those hopes.

Mbaye also counts Aston Villa as admirers, while Roma have been keen, but Liverpool’s entry into the race likely changes the picture and puts them into pole position.

There is not yet any indication of a possible fee for Mbaye, but if Liverpool sign both the teenager and Barcola, the outlay will surely be substantial.

Mbaye is a product of PSG’s youth set-up, but has found nailing down a regular spot in the side at the Parc des Princes to be challenging.

He found himself on the bench as an unused substitute for all but four of PSG’s Champions League games and featured in none of the knockout round games on the way to the final.

Mbaye will want to make sure he does not suffer the same fate next term, but will surely back himself to fight for a spot in Iraola’s Liverpool team.