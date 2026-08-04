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Tottenham Hotspur forward Mathys Tel now has only a ‘minimal chance’ of moving to Roma amid the Italian club actively looking for attackers.

The north London club began their transfer window in a blazing fashion, which has seen them beef up the squad massively with multiple big-money signings.

Spurs are also making sure they sell players to strengthen their kitty for the summer window after finishing 17th in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

The departures of Luka Vuskovic, Will Lankshear, Alfie Devine and Alejo Veliz’s have brought them money, and more players could leave the club this summer.

Star centre-back Cristian Romero has been constantly linked with a potential move to Inter Milan, who have entered an important week for the Argentine.

Former Bayern Munich forward Tel has regularly been linked with leaving Tottenham over a lack of game time, with several sides linked with the Frenchman, including Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Serie A giants Roma are looking to bring in at least one wide forward and have been exploring moves for a host of attackers across Europe, recently losing out on the race to sign Crysencio Summerville.

League played in National 3 Ligue 1 Bundesliga Premier League Leagues Mathys Tel has played in

Tel is suggested to be ‘eager for a change of scenery’ amid Roma’s interest, but the chances of his potential move to Rome could be significantly decreased.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, there is now only a ‘minimal chance’ of the Spurs attacker ending up at the Giallorossi.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are currently focused on other targets, with Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli is also on their radar.

Tel can play anywhere across the frontline, but is mainly preferred as a left winger or up front, or even on the right-hand side when needed.

Despite his versatility, though, he does not have a central role in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, with the Italian boss looking to bring in a quality winger.

The north Londoners are currently involved in their pre-season and Tel so far has impressed for Spurs ahead of the new campaign.

The 21-year-old Frenchman’s deal runs for five more years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to convince De Zerbi to become a key part of his project at the club.