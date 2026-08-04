Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Newcastle United are ‘already aware’ of Borussia Dortmund’s demands for Felix Nmecha, as the Magpies look to find a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies endured a disappointing campaign last season, missing out on European qualification, and are now being forced to offload several key players to finance a rebuild.

Following the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, Guimaraes has also been expected to leave St James’ Park this summer, with Arsenal showing strong interest in the midfielder.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Magpies have been actively looking in the market to replace the Brazilian international and they recently ‘returned to the charge’ for FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt, though the Portuguese champions will only entertain offers close to his €85m release clause.

Newcastle are also interested in Dortmund’s Nmecha and have been exploring a deal to bring him to St James’ Park.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle are ‘already aware’ of all of Borussia Dortmund’s financial demands regarding a deal for the midfielder.

Nmecha joined Dortmund in the summer of 2023 from Wolfsburg for €30m and has gradually become an important player in the German club’s squad.

Club Years Manchester City 2019-2021 Wolfsburg 2021-2023 Borussia Dortmund 2023- Felix Nmecha’s career history

The 23-year-old was also part of Germany’s squad for the World Cup where he featured in four games, while providing an assist in the dying minutes of the game to help his country edge past the Ivory Coast and got a goal against Curacao.

The Germany international recently renewed his contract with Dortmund, which extended his stay at the club until 2030, giving the Bundesliga club the upper hand in negotiations.

It now remains to be seen if Newcastle will be prepared to satisfy Dortmund’s demands for Nmecha, who will also need to be convinced about moving to St James’ Park.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Magpies are also trying to bolster their defence and have been namechecked as ‘one to watch’ in the race for Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

Meanwhile, despite continued speculation about a move to Arsenal, Guimaraes has arrived in Spain to link up with Newcastle’s training camp.