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Bristol City are ‘prepared to pay’ Leyton Orient’s valuation for Dom Ballard in a bid to seal the deal for the striker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old arrived at Brisbane Road last summer on a three-year contract, which also contained the option of a further year.

The striker swiftly established himself as Leyton Orient’s spearhead, amassing 23 goals across 40 League One appearances, as he became a key man for Richie Wellens.

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Ballard not only finished as the O’s leading marksman but also emerged as the division’s outright top scorer, significantly elevating his standing in the process.

That, in turn, propelled Ballard firmly onto Bristol City’s radar as the Robins, beginning life under Michael Skubala, placed the striker high on their shortlist.

Skubala saw Ballard up close in League One and is keen to have him at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City have already lodged multiple offers, but Leyton Orient have refused to soften their stance and even turned down a proposal worth £4m.

There have also been suggestions that, should the Robins return with an improved offer, they would first need to sanction at least one departure before pressing ahead with a move for Ballard.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Bristol City could ‘move out’ a fringe player to ‘finance the deal’, with striker Emil Riis attracting interest, although no interested club has yet reached an agreement for his services.

Nevertheless, the Robins are now ‘prepared to pay’ up to £5m in an attempt to finally unlock a deal with Leyton Orient for Ballard.

Such a move could ultimately bring negotiations to a successful conclusion and pave the way for the striker’s arrival at Ashton Gate in the coming days.

Ballard is ‘keen on the Championship switch’ and eager to embark on the next phase of his career under Skubala.

Whether the striker can reproduce the standards that made him League One’s standout marksman at Championship level is set to become a major talking point should he complete the move to Ashton Gate.

The Robins have already bolstered their number nine options with the signing of Lorent Tolaj from Plymouth Argyle, another striker who was among League One’s elite goalscorers last season.

With Skubala being backed, the aim will be nothing less than a playoff spot, especially with the expansion to eight teams.