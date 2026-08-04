Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wolves have ‘requested’ information about Levski Sofia custodian Svetoslav Vutsov, who will be in action this evening in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Old Gold are looking to add to the squad after suffering a number of exits, with bouncing straight back up to the Premier League the aim.

Rob Edwards was shown the door, with Cesar Peixoto given the task to guide them back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Wolves could also lose veteran shot-stopper Jose Sa, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, and the Portuguese attracted interest from Trabzonspor in late June.

The club appear to have been looking for goalkeepers that could come in to add to the ranks at Molineux and have set their sights on an option in Bulgaria.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Wolves and French side Reims have both asked for information about the situation of Levski Sofia goalkeeper Vutsov.

The shot-stopper will be in action this evening when Levski Sofia play a Champions League qualifying round clash against Kairat.

Club Years Septemvri Sofia 2018-2019 Slavia Sofia 2020-2025 Levski Sofia 2025- Svetoslav Vutsov’s career history

Wolves and Reims will both be watching closely to see how he performs and look to be weighing up an approach.

The Bulgarian international arrived at Levski Sofia from fellow Bulgarian outfit Slavia Sofia in the winter transfer window of 2025.

The Efbet Liga, which is the Bulgarian top-flight, has just started, and the 24-year-old has already played in two matches, while also featuring between the sticks for his side in the Champions League qualifying matches.

How much Levski Sofia might want to let the goalkeeper depart this summer is unclear, but he is under consideration in France and England.

Should Levski Sofia get knocked out in the Champions League qualifiers then it could well open the door for the 24-year-old to depart this summer.