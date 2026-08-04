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Roma representatives are still in Rotterdam trying to lower Feyenoord’s asking price for Nottingham Forest target Givairo Read.

Nottingham Forest are backing new manager Oliver Glasner to strengthen where needed and the Austrian is keen to bring in a full-back.

Feyenoord’s Read is a player they have their eyes set on, but the Dutch outfit have rejected several offers from Nottingham Forest.

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Italian giants Roma have also entered the race to secure the signature of the 20-year-old and they have appeared to move past Nottingham Forest, whose own swoop is at a standstill.

Roma’s latest bid has seen them willing to pay around €28m, but even that proposal has not been good enough for Feyenoord.

Roma have sent a delegation to Rotterdam to strike a deal with Feyenoord regarding the Forest target, but the Dutch outfit are ‘playing hardball’.

Feyenoord have slapped a €35m price tag on Read’s head and they are unwilling to lower their asking price.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina, Roma’s representatives are still in Rotterdam, and they are continuing negotiations to push Feyenoord’s price down.

Read is a player Feyenoord were not planning to sell this summer and they would rather keep hold of him for a further year.

As the negotiations between Roma and Feyenoord keep dragging on, it provides Nottingham Forest an opportunity to hijack the negotiation if they are willing to meet the Dutch giants’ asking price.

The Tricky Trees have already agreed personal terms with Read, which would see the player receive a significant pay rise in the event of a transfer and Roma have also agreed terms with the Dutch full-back.

Roma though also have an agreement on personal terms with the Feyenoord man.

Now all eyes will be on Glasner’s side to see whether they will be going in with a bid which will be able to convince Feyenoord to sanction a move for Read to the City Ground in the coming days.