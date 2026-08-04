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Andre Almeida has accepted a potential move away from Valencia this summer and considers Swansea City an option, but only on loan.

Swansea have been very active in the summer transfer window, having already signed Elijah Just and Leo Walta to strengthen midfield.

Under manager Vitor Matos, the club finished eleventh in the Championship last term, and will be looking to climb up the table in the upcoming season, especially with now eighth getting a playoff spot.

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The Swans show no signs of stopping their summer business and are seeking to bring in Portuguese midfielder Almeida from Spanish outfit Valencia.

It was claimed early on Tuesday that Valencia and Swansea already have an agreement in place for Almeida, but the picture is not as clear.

According to Spanish journalist German Munoz, Almeida has accepted that he is likely to need to leave Valencia this summer, but has firm ideas on what should happen.

The 26-year-old considers Swansea to be an option for him on loan, as he feels a good temporary spell away at Valencia could see his stock rise.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Almeida was previously subject to interest from Barcelona and FC Porto.

The Portuguese midfielder arrived at Valencia from Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer of 2022, and under his current contract still has three years remaining at the club.

Almeida saw his game time reduced in the recent campaign, but still managed to make 25 appearances and provided three assists in all competitions.

Now is not the first time Almeida has attracted interest from England, as three years ago Aston Villa were keen to sign him to add more depth to their squad.

Almeida could be a quality addition to Swansea, as the versatile midfielder has experience playing as an attacking midfielder, left winger, and also as a second striker.

If Valencia and Swansea favour a permanent deal then there is still work to do to convince Almeida.