Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Club Brugge’s opening bid for Romain Esse has been rejected by Crystal Palace, with talks ongoing between the two clubs over a deal for the player.

Crystal Palace signed the England Under-21 international from Millwall in January last year for £14.5m, handing the forward a five-and-a-half-year contract after prising him away from the Championship.

However, the move has yet to produce the return the Eagles had hoped for, with the youngster still waiting to establish himself in the first team.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Opportunities proved limited for the 21-year-old under now former manager Oliver Glasner, with the forward making only eight appearances before joining Coventry City on loan for the rest of the season.

Esse enjoyed a productive loan spell at Coventry City, scoring twice and providing one assist in 17 appearances as the Sky Blues won promotion to the Premier League, vindicating Sam Parkin’s prediction.

Despite impressing during his loan spell at Coventry City, it appears the Englishman has not done enough to convince new manager Pierre Sage to include him in Crystal Palace’s plans for the new campaign.

It was recently suggested that Club Brugge were ‘considering a move’ for the 21-year-old, who is one of several players under consideration as the club weigh up additions this summer.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Eagles do not want to let go of Esse cheaply.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Crystal Palace have rejected the opening bid from Club Brugge for Esse, and ‘talks are ongoing’ between the two parties to strike a deal for the Englishman.

It has been suggested the Belgian side made an offer worth around €8m, plus €2m in bonuses.

The 21-year-old’s ability to operate across multiple positions in the final third has made him an attractive prospect in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen what price the Eagles will demand for Esse, who has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Club Brugge.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Crystal Palace are looking to bolster their defence following the departure of Maxence Lacroix and are ‘planning to make an offer’ for Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde as they look to lure the Dutchman away from Istanbul this summer.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ‘have shelved’ their pursuit of Ismaelo Ganiou after Lens’ lofty valuation put the defender beyond their budget, with the club now chasing Chelsea star Axel Disasi.