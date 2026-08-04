Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sunderland are keen on Liverpool linked winger Geny Catamo, with ‘talks ongoing’ between Sporting Lisbon and the Black Cats as they attempt to strike a deal for the attacker, according to journalist James Copley.

The 25-year-old graduated through Sporting Lisbon’s academy and has since established himself as a consistent presence for the Portuguese giants.

Last season, the winger produced 13 goal involvements across 47 appearances in all competitions, delivering another accomplished campaign.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Catamo emerged as a Liverpool target last month amid claims that the Reds could open discussions over a potential move, on the back of facing disappointment in the pursuit of Yan Diomande.

Saudi Arabian clubs have also marked their interest in the winger, while several French outfits made enquiries but ultimately found the financial demands beyond their reach.

Suggestions have emerged that Sporting Lisbon, who continue to regard Catamo as an integral figure within their plans, will entertain no offers, with any departure from the Portuguese giants understood to hinge solely on the activation of his €60m release clause.

Liverpool have yet to follow up their interest with a concrete approach, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola seemingly the priority, but Sunderland are now ‘interested’ in Catamo, with ‘talks ongoing’ over a potential move.

Winger Club Yan Diomande RB Leipzig Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain Geny Catamo Sporting Lisbon Wingers linked with Liverpool

Sunderland could hit the same release clause brick wall stance from Sporting Lisbon, though may try to push the Portuguese to a lower figure.

Whether Sunderland making a big push for Catamo now causes Liverpool to consider becoming more concrete in the race remains to be seen, especially as landing Barcola is not a foregone conclusion.

The Merseyside side outfit could still require further reinforcements out wide should Cody Gakpo depart Anfield, with Tottenham Hotspur continuing to pursue the Dutchman.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola has been clear about the need for more wingers.

Sunderland also have Matias Soule on their shortlist for the right flank, although Roma have offered the Argentine to AC Milan, with no firm bids yet coming in for the Argentine.

The Black Cats do have European football on the agenda for the new season, which could help to tempt Catamo to Wearside.

The deal would also be a big money move, regardless of whether the full release clause is paid, and would be a statement of intent from Sunderland.