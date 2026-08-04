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Fulham are facing interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in left-back Ryan Sessegnon, who has emerged as ‘the first name’ for the club if they lose Archie Brown and Jayden Oosterwolde.

Sessegnon joined Fulham’s academy as an under-nine player and spent more than a decade progressing through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2016.

The defender re-joined the Cottagers during the summer of 2024 from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, and signed an initial two-year contract, which Fulham extended until June 2027.

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Since then, the 26-year-old has gradually established himself as an important player for Fulham’s defence, while also being much more consistent and injury-free than what he was at Spurs.

In the recent Premier League season, Sessegnon made 27 appearances for the Cottagers, while also chipping in with three goals and one assist.

Juventus made enquiries for the Fulham star during the winter transfer window, but the Cottagers were determined to keep hold of the defender beyond the summer.

Now Fulham face a fresh threat and it comes from a side who have Champions League football to offer in the shape of Fenerbahce.

Former PL star Caglar Soyuncu Matteo Guendouzi Fred Marco Asensio Mason Greenwood Nathan Ake Cengiz Under Nelson Semedo Diego Carlos Ederson N’Golo Kante Sofyan Amrabat Former Premier League players at Fenerbahce

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Sessegnon is ‘the first name’ for Fenerbahce to move for if Oosterwolde and Brown both leave.

Both players have been tipped to depart the Istanbul club and Fenerbahce are increasingly thinking about how to fill the gap.

Fenerbahce will make contact in the coming days to explore a swoop for Sessegnon.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham allow Sessegnon to leave this summer or trust him with another season at Craven Cottage.

The views of the defender could be crucial, as Fenerbahce could be an attractive prospect.

Another left-back at Fulham attracting transfer market interest is Antonee Robinson, who ‘could be tempted’ to make a move to Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Roma have yet to submit an offer for Fulham star Kevin, with the Cottagers demanding a substantial fee for the Brazilian.