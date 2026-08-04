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Nottingham Forest defensive target Jhon Lucumi is waiting for Juventus to make a firm move for him, with the Bianconeri his preferred destination, but Bologna would like to ‘trigger a bidding war’.

Lucumi has been widely expected to leave Bologna this summer, due to having entered the final year of his contract with the Rossoblu.

Bologna were able to keep him at the club last season, but with growing interest in his signature, CEO Claudio Fenucci shed light on the promise made to Lucumi on his future regarding a sale.

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Nottingham Forest have been long-time admirers of Lucumi, but it emerged earlier this summer that he had put a move to the City Ground on hold to assess his options.

There have been a host of sides keen on capturing the centre-back, however he has been in no rush and does have a preference.

That preference is Juventus and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Lucumi is waiting for the Bianconeri to move for him.

Bologna are asking for a fee of €25m to let Lucumi go, but they would also like to ‘trigger a bidding war’ for his signature.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It is unclear whether Juventus or interested clubs will match Bologna’s asking price, and previously the Old Lady were planning to offer Vasilije Adzic to bring down the Rossoblu’s demands.

Lucumi arrived at Bologna from Belgian outfit Genk in the summer of 2022 and wasted little time in adapting to the demands of Serie A football.

In the recent campaign, the left-footed defender made 43 appearances in all competitions despite missing a few games due to a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest will want to strengthen their defence after last season’s underwhelming 16th-place finish in the Premier League, and the Tricky Trees will have the resources to bring Lucumi to the City Ground, following the departure of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

Forest have also had other irons in the fire and have been working on signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.

The pursuit for Diomande has yet to see a deal pushed over the line though and the Tricky Trees could turn back to Lucumi if they see an opening.