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Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers face a difficult task in their pursuit of Frosinone winger Fares Ghedjemis, with the Italian club standing firm unless a ‘crazy offer’ arrives.

Celtic are aiming for a sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season, with European football also on the agenda as qualification rounds await.

The Hoops have bolstered their attacking ranks with additions including Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh, with the latter arriving in a deal worth a reported £11m-plus.

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Meanwhile, city rivals Rangers have also undergone significant strengthening under new manager Derek McInnes, with eight new arrivals already through the door and further additions expected.

Among the names featuring on both clubs’ recruitment lists is Ghedjemis, who enjoyed a standout campaign last season, registering 15 goals in 37 Serie B appearances for Frosinone as they secured promotion to Italy’s top flight.

Celtic were among the first to show interest, with a January offer rejected, but their admiration has remained intact this summer as they returned with another proposal that was once again turned down.

Rangers entered the race later last month, identifying the winger as a key target to add further firepower to their frontline, although their own offer, believed to be in the region of £8m, was rejected.

Club played for Le Havre Evreux Vannes Rouen Frosinone Clubs Fares Ghedjemis has played for

Frosinone are believed to value Ghedjemis at around €15m and are only prepared to consider offers matching that valuation, with interest from across Europe, including the Premier League.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, ‘unless a crazy offer comes in’, I Canarini are unlikely to sanction a departure as they remain firm in their stance over the Algerian winger.

Borussia Dortmund were understood to have monitored the 23-year-old in June ahead of the World Cup, highlighting the growing attention surrounding the winger.

Ghedjemis, who has two years remaining on his contract, has also ‘opened the door’ to a potential move to Juventus as interest in his services continues to build.

It remains to be seen whether either Scottish heavyweight returns with an improved offer for Ghedjemis, but Frosinone’s sizeable valuation could prove a major obstacle as both clubs weigh up their next move this summer.