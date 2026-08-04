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Wolves have placed one of Cesar Peixoto’s former charges on their shortlist of defensive options, but would need to sell a centre-back first before bidding.

The Old Gold are in the thick of preparing for a season in the Championship, which will provide new boss Peixoto with a fresh test.

Despite never having managed outside his native Portugal, Wolves sacked Rob Edwards to bring in Peixoto and he will be expected to deliver.

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Peixoto is now looking for a familiar face to help him in the shape of Gil Vicente defender Marvin Elimbi, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Elimbi played under the Wolves boss at Gil Vicente last season and Peixoto rates him highly.

Wolves have not made a bid for the 23-year-old yet and would need to offload another centre-back to make room for him in the Molineux group.

Ladislav Krejci is attracting interest this summer and Wolves recently turned down a proposal from Real Sociedad for him.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Wolves have been scouting Levski Sofia goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov as they eye strengthening between the sticks, while they plan to cast an eye over Real Betis midfielder Nelson Deossa.

Whether Wolves will move ahead with a swoop for Elimbi in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but the Frenchman is on their radar as an option.

He came through the youth ranks at French club Strasbourg and had loan spells at Orleans before permanently leaving France for Portugal, with a move to Torreense first for the defender.

Gil Vicente snapped up the centre-back in the summer of 2024 and handed him a four-year deal at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

He helped Gil Vicente to a finish of sixth spot in the Portuguese top flight last term.