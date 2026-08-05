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Aston Villa ‘have made repeated contact’ over Roger Ibanez and the defender has put contract renewal talks with Al Ahli on hold amid growing interest from Premier League.

The 27-year-old was pursued by Nottingham Forest in 2023, but ultimately opted for a move to Saudi Arabia after Al Ahli secured his signature.

Ibanez has established himself as a cornerstone of the Saudi outfit, something underlined again last season after amassing 4,191 minutes while contributing eight goal involvements alongside a series of commanding defensive displays.

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The centre-back has also represented Brazil at World Cup level, with his reputation remaining intact despite taking his career to Saudi football.

The Brazilian is now entering the final year of his contract with Al Ahli, who are eager to retain his services, although the prospect of a return to European football has now emerged as a possibility for Ibanez.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Aston Villa ‘have made repeated contact’ with Ibanez’s entourage as they explore luring him to Villa Park.

Despite those approaches, the Villans have yet to submit any ‘concrete offer’ for Ibanez, while the Brazilian is also ‘attracting interest’ from several other Premier League clubs.

Club played for PRS Sergipe Fluminense Atalanta Roma Al Ahli Clubs Roger Ibanez has played for

As a consequence, the defender has ‘halted contract extension talks’ with Al Ahli and is now directing his full attention towards the interest surrounding his future amid the possibility of a return to Europe.

With only a year remaining on his Al Ahli contract, circumstances could present Aston Villa with a favourable opening should they choose to escalate their pursuit, although competition from elsewhere in the Premier League has the potential to complicate matters.

Al Ahli, however, could yet reshape the situation by returning with an improved and highly lucrative renewal proposal, leaving Ibanez’s future delicately balanced over the coming weeks.

The centre-back previously forged his reputation in Serie A with Roma before completing his switch to Saudi football.

It is unclear if he wants to play in the Premier League or is simply assessing his options.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are currently focused on another defensive signing in Matteo Ruggeri, with indications they have already reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the Italian.