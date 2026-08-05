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Aston Villa are ‘monitoring the situation’ around Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiner, who could leave Turin this summer.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 from Atalanta and he has been a mainstay in the starting lineup since his arrival.

This summer Koopmeriners is being linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United and Aston Villa both recently credited with interest.

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Koopmeiners in the past has been linked with a move to Manchester United and once again the Red Devils are back on his trail following the departure of Casemiro.

Unai Emery is also in the market to strengthen his midfield and brought in Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, while Aston Villa are also chasing Celta Vigo’s Ilaix Moriba.

Villa are also looking to add a defensive midfielder following Amadou Onana’s injury during his World Cup campaign with the Belgium national team.

Juventus are set to miss out on the Champions League this season due to which they are managing a strict budget and they want to raise funds to back Luciano Spalletti in the window.

Club Years AZ Alkmaar 2016-2021 Atalanta 2021-2024 Juventus 2024- Teun Koopmeiners’ career history

It has been suggested that Juventus could look to cash in on Koopmeiners if a suitable offer comes their way in the summer, though the noises from Italy in that regard are now contradictory.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus will not let him go easily, but clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Aston Villa are ‘monitoring the situation’ around the Dutchman.

It has been suggested that the Old Lady are looking for a fee in the region of €30m to sanction the departure of Koopmeiners and they might also agree on a loan with an obligation deal.

The 28-years-old has three more years left on his contract with Juventus and the Bianconeri paid a hefty fee of €50m to bring the player to the club.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Koopmeiners and it is unclear whether the Dutch international has preference in the case of a move.

Koopmeiners has featured 89 times for the Juventus so far in his career and he has experience of playing in the Champions League, which Aston Villa and Manchester United could benefit from.