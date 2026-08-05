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Aston Villa are still missing a ‘definitive yes’ from Matteo Ruggeri, despite having already reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid, which means the move cannot progress at the moment.

Ruggeri joined Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Serie A side Atalanta for €17m, signing a five-year contract with the Spanish side.

The Italian defender featured regularly for the La Liga outfit, making 26 league appearances last season, and is now on the Villans’ wish list as they hunt a new full-back.

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With Lucas Digne set to depart the Villa Park side to join Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa are left short of options in the left-back position with only Ian Maatsen available.

Aston Villa were close to signing Pervis Estupinan this summer after Unai Emery identified his former player as a priority target, but the move stalled when AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim opted to assess the Ecuador international before deciding on his future.

The Villans have quickly found an alternative in Ruggeri and it was suggested they were ‘pushing hard’ to sign the Atletico Madrid player.

Then it was recently suggested that Aston Villa had ‘already reached an agreement’ with Atletico Madrid for the signature of the Italian left-back in a deal worth up to €21m.

South American star Emi Buendia Alejandro Garnacho Emi Martinez Joao Gomes Alysson South Americans at Aston Villa

However, the move cannot move forward any further yet because a key detail is missing.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Aston Villa are still waiting for a ‘definitive yes’ from Ruggeri over a move to Villa Park.

It has been suggested the Italian is very comfortable at Atletico Madrid, although the Spanish club are willing to sell him this summer.

All the parties involved continue to work on the deal, but Ruggeri will need to be convinced that he should leave Atletico Madrid.

Given he is happy in Madrid, that could take some time.

Another defender Emery’s side are keen on is Roger Ibanez, with Aston Villa having ‘made repeated contact’ over the Brazilian, who has put contract talks with Al Ahli on hold amid growing Premier League interest.

Further up the pitch, the Villans are ‘monitoring the situation’ of Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who could be on his way out of Turin this summer.